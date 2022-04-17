Tensions flare as Zionist forces enter Al-Aqsa Mosque again

Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque which have witnessed the worst clashes between Zionist militias and Palestinian worshipers since Friday have also been witnessing the occupiers' attack on Sunday.

According to the report, Zionist forces and settlers attacked the Palestinians present in Al-Aqsa Mosque. Clashes broke out between the two sides following the brutal attack.

Reports indicate that the Zionists have used sound bombs to evacuate Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Palestinians. Eyewitnesses reported that Zionist militants attacked those present at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and severely beat them.

Palestine's Shahab news agency today released images of the deployment of hundreds of Zionist regime forces in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to provide security for the entry of Zionist settlers.

According to the reports, the occupiers are dealing with anyone who tries to use mobile phones to record video of Zionists' crimes.

In this regard, one of the attendees in the Al-Aqsa Mosque announced that more than 500 Zionist forces entered the mosque and expelled all the Palestinians from the mosque so that the Zionist settlers could enter the mosque.





Palestinian media have reported that a number of Palestinians have been detained by the Zionists in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

A large number of Zionist settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the support and strict security measures of the occupying forces.

Some local sources also reported that Palestinian youths hurled stones at buses carrying settlers near Bab al-Asbat in occupied Al-Quds.

Al-Jazeera quoted the Al-Quds Red Crescent Organization as saying that so far, medical personnel have treated 10 wounded during the clashes in the Bab al-Asbat area. However, the occupiers did not allow medical personnel to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque to treat the wounded of the clashes with the Zionist military.

"Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line and the occupying regime is responsible for attacking worshipers and allowing the occupiers to desecrate its shrines," Hamas said in a statement. "The continuation of the attack on the worshipers and the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque will have negative effects for the occupying regime and its settlers. Our people will stand firm against the occupier and its crimes."

More than 300 Palestinians were detained on Friday in what rights watchdogs say was the largest en masse arrest over the course of one hour and in one location in more than 20 years. At least 158 Palestinians were injured in the ensuing violence.

