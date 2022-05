Palestinian sources reported that so far 700 settlers have attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque in Holy Al-Quds and 3,000 Zionist forces have been deployed in Al-Aqsa Mosque to support the settlers' move.

The development comes as the Zionists are going to launch a flag march today. The flag march is an insulting ceremony and marks a day in 1967 when the Zionist occupiers were able to completely occupy Quds.