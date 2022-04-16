Islamic Awakening Forum condemns Israeli regime's crimes

The Tehran-based Islamic Awakening Forum or the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening condemned "the desecration of their sacred values and the raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan by the Zionist regime's military and security forces," once again.

The forum condemned the Israeli regime's atrocities as crimes while hailing the Palestinians' resistance.

Emphasizing the need for a global response to the recent crimes by the Zionist regime, the communique once again called on all nations, elites and the international and Islamic community to act to ensure the security of the Palestinian people based on the principle of self-defense against the occupation and terrorism of the Zionist apartheid regime and to prevent the Zionists' brutal aggressions and crimes in Palestine.

"Final victory will be with the Palestinian people based on Allah's promise," it also read, adding that "the Islamic Ummah will witness punishing the perpetrators behind these crimes."

The brutal assault on Al-Aqsa Mosque has drawn widespread international condemnation.

