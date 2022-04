"We condemn the Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque which hosted hundreds of worshipers, including women, the elderly and children," Bruno Rodríguez strongly wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

The Cuban foreign minister further expressed his country's solidarity with the people of Palestine and their cause.

Dozens of Palestinians have been martyred and hundreds injured since the beginning of this holy month of Ramadan in the Israeli regime's raid on Al-Aqsa.

