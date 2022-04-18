UNSC to convene on recent developments in Al-Quds tomorrow

The attacks and invasions of Zionist regime’s military forces on Al-Aqsa Mosque started on Friday and have continued until today.

Earlier on Monday, Al-Mayadeen reported that Israeli settlers attacked Al-Quds Mosque with the support of Zionist regime’s forces in the occupied lands and territories.

Thousands of Palestinians in various occupied lands and territories have been protesting against the occupation for days.

Now, occupying regime of Israel, by increasing their security measures and beefing up the number of their troops, are seeking to ensure the security of Israeli settlers and to continue attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The United Nations and most of countries in the world consider settlements of Zionist regime ‘illegal’ because Zionist regime has occupied these lands during the war in 1967 and according to the Geneva Convention, any construction by the occupying regime of Israel in the occupied lands and territories is strictly prohibited.

The Palestinians are seeking an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip with Al-Quds as its capital. They, Palestinians, also want Israel to withdraw from the territories occupied in 1967 but Zionists refuse it.

Hundreds of Zionist militants stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday amid continuing tensions in Al-Quds.

