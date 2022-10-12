Palestinians, Zionists engage in armed clashes in Al-Quds

Palestinian sources reported on Wednesday that zionist settlers, with the support of the occupying forces of the Zionist regime, have stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds.

According to reports, the Zionist settlers gathered in front of the Al Qattanin gate of Al-Aqsa Mosque at dawn today to perform their rituals.

Over the past couple of weeks, hundreds of settlers escorted by the Zionist police have intruded into the holy site on a daily basis and provocatively performed rituals during the Jewish holidays.

Media sources also reported that a fierce clash broke out in the al-Zaim neighborhood of Al-Quds between Palestinians and Zionist forces.

Some sources also released footage of a Zionist drone flying over Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Havarah settlement in the south of Nablus city, the Palestinian town of Anata, and the Palestinian village of Al-Jura also witnessed clashes between Zionists and Palestinians.

