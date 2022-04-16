Intl. community must take serious stance against Israelis

Ammar al-Hakim said, “We are closely monitoring the dangerous developments in the occupied lands and heinous moves taken by the usurper Zionist regime, latest of which was the suppression of Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the desecration of the holy mosque.”

Iraq's National Wisdom Movement reaffirms its firm position in support of Palestinian people and calls on the international community to take a serious stand to save the oppressed Palestinian people in the face of these coercive measures committed by Zionist regime forces, he emphasized.

Hakim called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations and UN Security Council to discuss the dire consequences of the crisis.

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi in a tweet announced that heinous crimes and terrorist acts of Zionist regime against Palestinian people are a confirmation of inhuman nature of this criminal regime and a clear violation of human rights.

