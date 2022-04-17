Siren sound heard in settlements near Gaza Strip

Local media in the occupied Palestinian lands have reported the sound of sirens in the Zionist Nahel Ouz near Gaza Strip.

Sabereen telegram news close to Resistance forces reported that moments ago on Sunday afternoon, two explosions were heard in settlements. Sabereen also reported that two 107mm missiles hit the settlements.

The Israeli regime's military, however, issued a statement claiming that the sirens went off by mistake.

Meanwhile. Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV news network reported that the explosions were heard near the settlement.

There are no further details on the blasts and their possible casualties yet.

MNA/FNA14010128000887