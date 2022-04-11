  1. Politics
Apr 11, 2022, 10:00 AM

Finland, Sweden set to join NATO by Summer: report

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – According to some reports, Sweden and Finland may join NATO as early as this summer.

Sweden and Finland may join NATO as early as this summer, the Times newspaper reported citing its sources.

According to the news outlet, it is expected that Finland will apply for its membership in June and Sweden will follow, TASS reported.

According to its sources, the governments of Sweden and Finland are working together on reaching a consensus on the matter domestically, however, the final decision will be made by each country independently.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the possible NATO membership of Sweden and Finland became one of the most discussed subjects during the April 6-7 meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

