Apr 10, 2022, 3:30 PM

FM Luigi Di Maio:

Italy not to back NATO's military engagement in Ukraine war

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Italy will not support the military engagement of NATO in the conflict in Ukraine because this will lead to a world war, the country's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

"We will not support the military engagement of NATO in the conflict in Ukraine because this will lead to a world war. We are already in the world war but not from the military point of view," the Minister said, cited by the ANSA news agency.

Although the United States and NATO member states have refused to send troops or participate directly in the war since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine, and have opposed Kyiv's request for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, they have imposed tough sanctions on Moscow, which Russia calls an economic war. Russia warns that these sanctions will deal a serious blow to the entire world economy.

