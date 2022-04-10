  1. Politics
NATO considering permanent presence in East

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – The NATO Secretary-General announced the consideration of plans to establish permanent military bases on the eastern border with Russia.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that military commanders are working on plans for a permanent troop presence on the alliance’s eastern border in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Telegraph reported, citing an interview.

Decisions are expected at a summit of NATO countries in June, he said.

“We have the time now until the summit to make more longer-term decisions,” Stoltenberg was quoted as saying. “This is part of the reset which we have to make, which is to move from tripwire deterrence – which is the current concept – to something that is more about deterrence by denial or defense.”  

Mark Milley, chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, told a congressional hearing on Tuesday that he could envisage permanent NATO bases in countries such as Poland, Romania and the Baltic republics to host a rotating troop presence.

