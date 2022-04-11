Zelenskyy says no longer interested in NATO's diplomacy

“When you’re working in diplomacy, there are no results. All of this is very bureaucratic,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

“That’s why the way I am talking to them is absolutely justified. I don’t have any more lives to give. I don’t have any more emotions. I’m no longer interested in their diplomacy that leads to the destruction of my country,” he added, according to the Hill.

Since the start of the Ukraine war on Feb. 24, Zelenskyy has referred to NATO as “weak” and “under-confident,” while also previously pushing for Ukraine’s membership in the body.

“Knowing that new strikes and casualties are inevitable, NATO deliberately decided not to close the sky over Ukraine,” Zelensky said in an earlier video.

“Because of your weakness, because of your disunity, all the alliance has managed to do so far is to carry fifty tons of diesel fuel for Ukraine,” he said in March. “Is this the alliance you were building?”

ZZ/PR