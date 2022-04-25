  1. World
NATO foreign ministers to meet in Berlin

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – An informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Ministers of Foreign Affairs will be held in Berlin, Germany, the news source reported.

The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, and is slated to be held on 14-15 May 2022, APA reported.

The meeting will focus on important issues of NATO as well as the development of Ukraine.

