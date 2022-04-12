Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen has no legitimacy

If intention of the other party is sincere, this ceasefire can be an opening for ceasefire, complete lifting of blockade and end of occupation, Ibrahim Mohammad Mohammad al-Deilami stressed.

During his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran earlier on Tuesday, he said, “We emphasized the need for adherence to the ceasefire in Yemen by aggressor coalition forces."

Yemeni envoy appreciated the position and the support of the Iranian government and nation to Yemen.

He then referred to the remarks of Secretary-General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and stated that the problem in Yemen must be settled by Yemenis themselves in the capital Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia's recent move to form a Presidential Leadership Council has no legitimacy, he continued.

On Apr. 07, resigned and fugitive Yemeni president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi stepped down from power and announced the formation of a presidential leadership council.

Hadi sacked his deputy and transferred his own powers to a presidential leadership council as Saudi Arabia urged him to begin talks with Ansarullah Movement in Yemen to end the country’s devastating war.

