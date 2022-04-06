  1. Politics
Iran FM congrats holy month of Ramadan to Muslim counterparts

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in separate messages on Wednesday felicitated his Muslim counterparts on the occasion of fasting month of Ramadan.

“The holy month of Ramadan is the month of revelation of the Holy Book and I hope that we will witness evermore deepening of friendly relations and strengthening unity and amity among Islamic Ummah,” he emphasized.

Stressing the importance of further developing relations between the two countries, he wished health and success to Muslim governments and nations.

He went on to say that strengthening and integration among Muslim countries will provide stability, security, lasting peace and wellness in the Islamic world.

