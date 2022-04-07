  1. Politics
Two US soldiers injured in rocket attack in NE Syria

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Two US soldiers were injured as a result of a rocket attack on US base in northeastern Syria, the Joint Special Operations Task Force said on Thursday.

The US base at the Al-Omar oil field in northeastern Syria was targeted by several rockets.

"This morning, an indirect fire attack targeted US forces at Green Village in northeast Syria, Sputnik news agency reported.

According to the report, local sources stated that US base has caught fire following the attack.

The attack injured two US service members. One was treated and released, while the other is under evaluation for traumatic brain injury. This incident is under investigation," the joint task force tweeted.
This is the second time this month that US forces have been targeted at Al-Omar oil field in Syria.

