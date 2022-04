According to the Syrian News Agency (SANA), the vicinity of Abu Rasin town in the Hasaka countryside was attacked by Turkey's forces on Sunday.

Civil sources told SANA reporter that the artillery attacks on homes and properties of citizens in al-Dardara village in the vicinity of Abu Rasin town in Hasaka's northwestern countryside caused material damage to some houses and public and private properties.

The source did not report any injuries or casualties in the attack.

RHM/PR