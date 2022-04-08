New rocket, drone attack reported on Ain Assad base in Iraq

The local security sources in Iraq reported a new rocket and drone attack against the Ain al-Assad base run by the US occupying troops in western Iraq's Anbar province on Friday morning.

The Iraqi security source added that the Ain al-Assad base was attacked two hours ago with two rockets and two UAVs, and that the (C-RAM) defense system stationed at the base was operated to repel the attack from the base.

Meanwhile, Russia Today Arabic Language TV website has reported that one of the drones was shot down by air defense systems and the other drone crashed near the base.

According to the latest reports, the US-led military coalition has officially confirmed the drone attack on the Ain al-Assad base in Iraq.

The following is a video footage of the last night's attack on the US-run base:

MNA