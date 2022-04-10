US training ISIL for attacking Syrian gov. positions: SANA

According to SANA, the training is for a group of ISIL elements who are held by US elements in a prison south of al-Hasakah. This prison is located in an American base in the city of Al-Shadadi.

Meanwhile, local sources have also reported that US forces are training ISIL elements to use anti-tank missiles to attack Syrian army positions and government centers and other non-military positions in Deir ez-Zor and Tadmor (Palmayra) deserts.

There have been reports in recent months indicating that the American troops have transferred hundreds of ISIL elements from Iraq and al-Hasakah prisons to areas near their illegal military base in al-Tanf on the Syrian-Jordanian border.

