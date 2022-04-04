Terrorists hideout in Idlib destroyed by Syrian fighters

Syrian fighter jets attacked one of the positions of the Ansar al-Tawhid terrorist group Safohan south of Idlib in Jabal al-Zawiyah.

According to the sources, Syrian fighters, with the help of Russian reconnaissance aircraft, attacked the terrorists' position four times, destroying it.

As many as 15 members of this takfiri group were also killed and injured in this airstrike.

The outskirts of Idlib continue to witness clashes between armed terrorist groups and the Syrian army.

