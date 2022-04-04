  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 4, 2022, 11:30 PM

Terrorists hideout in Idlib destroyed by Syrian fighters

Terrorists hideout in Idlib destroyed by Syrian fighters

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – One of the hideouts of the Ansar al-Tawhid takfiri terrorist group in Idlib was destroyed by Syrian fighter jets.

Syrian fighter jets attacked one of the positions of the Ansar al-Tawhid terrorist group Safohan south of Idlib in Jabal al-Zawiyah.

According to the sources, Syrian fighters, with the help of Russian reconnaissance aircraft, attacked the terrorists' position four times, destroying it.

As many as 15 members of this takfiri group were also killed and injured in this airstrike.

The outskirts of Idlib continue to witness clashes between armed terrorist groups and the Syrian army.

RHM/IRN84705024

News Code 185333
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185333/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News