  1. Politics
Apr 14, 2022, 2:00 AM

Locals expel US convoy from vicinity of Syria’s Qamishli

Locals expel US convoy from vicinity of Syria’s Qamishli

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – The locals in al-Qusair village in Qamishli, with the support of a checkpoint of Syrian Army, intercepted 4 military vehicles of the US occupation forces and expelled them from the area.

“The locals in al-Qusair village from al-Ghannama clan in al-Qamishli area in Al Hasakah northern countryside prevented a convoy of four military vehicles of the occupation forces from entering the village towards the international road (M4) that passes through the area, forcing it to retreat and expelling it from the area,” Syrian Official News Agency SANA reported.

Yesterday, the locals in the villages of Hamou and Tal Brisheh in the same area, with the support of an army checkpoint, blocked the away a convoy of the American occupation forces and expelled it from the area.

MA/PR

News Code 185697
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185697/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News