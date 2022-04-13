Locals expel US convoy from vicinity of Syria’s Qamishli

“The locals in al-Qusair village from al-Ghannama clan in al-Qamishli area in Al Hasakah northern countryside prevented a convoy of four military vehicles of the occupation forces from entering the village towards the international road (M4) that passes through the area, forcing it to retreat and expelling it from the area,” Syrian Official News Agency SANA reported.

Yesterday, the locals in the villages of Hamou and Tal Brisheh in the same area, with the support of an army checkpoint, blocked the away a convoy of the American occupation forces and expelled it from the area.

MA/PR