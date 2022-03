A source at the Deraa Police Command told SANA that a terrorist group attacked police patrols on the Khirbet Ghazaleh International Highway in the northern suburbs of Daraa with machine guns, killing two people and wounding two others.

Although the Syrian army has taken control of most of Daraa since mid-July 2017, a group of Syrian oppositions still control parts of the province of Daraa.

MP/IRN84700489