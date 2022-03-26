Iran ready to supply wheat to Lebanon: report

Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Friday that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian assured him after their meeting in Beirut that Iran was ready to support Lebanon in all fields, “most notably in the provision of wheat”.

Lebanon bought the bulk of its wheat from Ukraine until its recent developments and the World Bank (WB) has warned it is one of a number of developing countries that face near-term supply shortages as a result, Reuters news agency reported.

Seeking to diversify its supplies, Lebanon’s economy minister told Reuters this week Beirut is planning a tender to import 50,000 tons of wheat from India, but the timing depends on the central bank opening the necessary credit line.

MA/PR