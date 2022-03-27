Iranian lawmakers condemn 7 yrs of Saudi crimes against Yemen

Iranian lawmakers issued a statement condemning the seven-year crimes against the Yemeni people and called for an end to the aggression by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen.

In their statement, the MPs condemned what they called as double-standards and the hypocratic stances adopted by the countries who claim to be advocates of human rights and the relevant international bodies including the United Nations seven years after this devastating war against the independent state and the revolted nation of Yemen.

The lawmakers further called for an end to the aggression on Yemen and said "At the beginning of the eighth year of the devastating war on Yemen, we, the members of parliament, condemn the blatant aggression and call for an end to military attacks and the killing of the oppressed people of Yemen."

They further called for the immediate lifting of the blockade on the starving and impoverished Yemeni people.

