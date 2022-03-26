  1. Politics
Iran ready to hold 5th round of talks with S Arabia

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday described Tehran-Riyadh ties as “not good” and said Iran was not responsible for the situation but it was ready to hold the fifth round of talks with Saudi Arabia.

“The ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia are facing challenges and we try hard to keep doors of dialogue between the two nations open,” he said in an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV Network.

He noted that it was Saudi Arabia that cut ties with Iran while Tehran has friendly relations with many Arab nations, including Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Iran’s top diplomat also said that contradictory behavior of Saudi Arabia like executing 81 people affected its relationship with Tehran and Iran wouldn’t forget death of 460 Iranian nationals in Mina mishap. 

Regarding the war in Yemen, Amir-Abdollahian underlined that Yemeni’s defending their sovereignty is an issue of their own business, but Iran welcomed putting an end to the war and the blockade against Yemeni nation.

He dismissed the notion that whatever happens in Yemen is related with Iran.

Amir-Abdollahian noted that the Israeli regime was in a very weak position and suffered from a host of problems, stating that Palestinians’ Al-Quds Sword battle against the regime proved weakness of Israel.

He also condemned the trilateral meeting between officials from Egypt, UAE and Israeli regime, noting that Iran considered any meeting with Israeli officials as a betrayal of Palestinian people.

