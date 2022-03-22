Malley to submit report to US Congress on Vienna talks

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to convene at 22:45 on Tuesday (Tehran local time), chaired by Bob Menendez, to discuss the process of Vienna talks on lifting unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States against Iran.

The meeting comes as some members of Congress are trying to block any move to prevent US President Joe Biden's administration from reaching an agreement with Iran.

On the other hand, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday morning that the agreement in Vienna is neither final nor imminent.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, stated, “We are close to the final stage of the agreement in Vienna, so, the United States must show its goodwill in practice."

