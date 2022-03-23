US seeking a nuclear deal with Iran: Pentagon says

Speaking in an interview with “FOX News” on Wednesday, he claimed that the United States is still seeking a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Asked about some allegations that Russia is advancing Vienna talks on lifting unilateral sanctions imposed against Islamic Republic, he said, "The United States still wants to pursue a nuclear deal with Iran and the United States is very much involved in the negotiations.”

"We are participating in these talks. We want to see an agreement,” he added.

Kirby has spoken of Washington's readiness for a nuclear deal with Iran with Biden's government officials only seeking to drop the ball on Iran’s court and shirk their responsibility to revive the nuclear deal.

MA/FNA14010103000068