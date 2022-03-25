Iran, Lebanon emphasize activating media coop.        

Lebanon’s Minister of Information Ziad Al -Makari made the remarks in his meeting with Cultural Counselor of Iran Mohammad-Reza Mortazavi at his office in Beirut on Thursday.

The Iranian cultural counselor described the meeting as an appropriate opportunity to reemphasize revitalization of previously signed agreements on media, TV and news cooperation in respect of audio-visual media.

Mortazavi called for creating a plan for implementation of agreement and memoranda of understanding between the two countries.

The Iranian advisor also urged the Lebanese minister to pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to pave the ground for reviving the inked agreements in the field of cultural collaborations.

The meeting between Lebanon’s minister of information and Iran’s cultural counselor was held concurrently following the visit of Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Lebanon.

MA/IRN