Iran FM holds meeting with Lebanese figures in Beirut

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian joined a meeting on Friday morning with a group of Lebanon’s intellectuals, clerics, political and cultural figures, leaders of political parties, scientific figures, heads of research centers, former and current ministers and lawmakers, authors, and media activists.

In the friendly meeting, Amir-Abdollahian explained the Iranian government’s core foreign polices as well as the country’s views about the regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan, Yemen, Palestine and Ukraine, the resistance axis, the Vienna talks, and the process of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian foreign minister highlighted parts of the Islamic Republic’s capabilities in various fields and said Iran stands prepared to engage in transparent interactions with Lebanon and help fulfill the country’s needs in different spheres, including technical and engineering services, industrial products, and energy.

He added Iran is also ready to help Lebanon with services in different health, pharmaceutical sections as well as medical equipment and other basic needs.

In the meeting, the Lebanese figures praised the Islamic Republic’s role and its support for the Arab country and its resistance movement.

They also thanked Iran for the regional and international positions it has adopted.

The Lebanese participants also elaborated on their views about the region, the hostilities of the Zionist regime and the US toward Lebanon, and the stance of Western states vis-à-vis the country.

They also put forward a set of proposals for expanding and deepening cooperation between the two countries.

MA/MFA