Iran’s policy of non-dependence on West, East ‘stable’

He made the remarks in an interview with Al-Mayadeen on Friday and emphasized that foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is stable in terms of political independence.

Arab countries are an important part of the Islamic world, he said and reiterating, “We are cooperating with various neighboring countries, including Arab countries of Persian Gulf.”

"Iran-Saudi Arabia is facing problems and challenges, but we will do our best to keep the dialogue open," he said, noting that Tehran was ready for the fifth round of talks with Riyadh.

While praising Yemeni people for defending sovereignty of their country, Amir-Abdollahian said Iran welcomes the cessation of hostilities and lifting of the siege and will spare no effort for restoration of peace in this Arab country.

not take any action in this regard." The Saudis do not want a good relationship with us. "We will not forget the martyrdom of 460 Iranian pilgrims in the Mena tragedy."

Stating that Iran's policy is to strengthen relations with Egypt based on balanced and strong principles, he added, "We do not forget Egypt's position on the Syrian issue, but we have common points with Egypt on which we can focus on it."

"We will not accept any Israeli influence in the Persian Gulf," he said, emphasizing that Tehran does not forget its red lines on the Palestinian issue in its relations with the UAE."

MA/FNA14010105000384