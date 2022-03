During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on host of issues and reviewed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

Iranian Ambassador to Beirut Mohammad Jalal Firouznia accompanied Amir-Abdollahian in this visit.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Alir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

