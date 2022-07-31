Iran ready to host talks on providing Lebanon with fuel

Mohammad-Sadegh Fazli, in a tweet, wrote that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the largest producers and exporters of energy in the region, stands with Lebanese nations.

Tehran is ready to host talks on providing Lebanon with the necessary fuel, he said, adding that Iran will never leave its friendly countries alone on tough days.

Recently, Secretary-General of Lebanon Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said that "I am willing to import fuel from Iran, provided that the Lebanese government accepts this action."

"No one in Lebanon dares to undertake so because they fear the American sanctions against their family," he noted.

Also, Samir Geagea, leader of the Christian Lebanese Forces party, has called on the Lebanese government to accept the proposal suggested by Hezbollah to import fuel from Iran.

Earlier, Fazli twitted that "through supporting the Zionist apartheid regime and interfering in regional states, the US has exacerbated the situation in them, including Lebanon."

"How does the White House statement help Lebanon?", he asked, adding that stop backing the aggressors and plundering Lebanese land and sea resources.

Iran will stand with the noble and resilient Lebanese nation in the fight against bullying, he further noted.

AMK/FNA14010509000095