Iranian, Chinese proposals can save Lebanon: Mufti

Criticizing the policies of the Lebanese government, Mufti Jafari Sheikh Ahmed Qabban said that the proposal of China and Iran could save Lebanon in a unique way.

According to Al-Manar TV website Qabban said that as the Lebanese leader, group, representative and people, "We have the right to criticize the government and its political, monetary and financial forces, because a historical catastrophe has occurred against the country and the people [of Lebanon]."

He stressed that no government official has the right to seek to evade his own duties by declaring the government and the central bank bankrupt; Because that is a failed logic, he added.

The Lebanese official, meanwhile, said the Lebanese government has many assets, inventories and options at its disposal that it can use to stand on its feet.

Qabban further noted that the Lebanese government's main problem was "a political decision that insists on obeying the United States." "While the proposal of China and Iran can save Lebanon in a unique way."

He concluded by stating that the Lebanese government must make a courageous decision; Because "the country is not bankrupt in terms of facilities and assets, but its bankruptcy is in political decision-making and its dependence on foreigners."

