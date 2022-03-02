Iranian Culture Minister meets Nasrallah in Lebanon

Heading a delegation, Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili has traveled to Beirut.

In a meeting which was attended by Iranian ambassador Mohammad Jalal Firooznia, the Iranian minister held talks with Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah.

According to a Lebanese source, the Iranian delegation and the Secretary-General of Hezbollah discussed the cultural and scientific horizons and perspectives in the relations of Lebanon and Iran.

