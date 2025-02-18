  1. Politics
Feb 19, 2025, 12:01 AM

VP underlines bolstering Iran-Tajikistan joint economic coop.

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has stressed the importance of strengthening Iran-Tajikistan joint economic cooperation commission.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda in Tehran on Monday, Aref highlighted that the economies of Iran and Tajikistan can complement each other.

He called for the activation of the private sectors in both Iran and Tajikistan.

He noted that the visa waiver agreement between Iran and Tajikistan has paved the way for the Iranian and Tajik people and businessmen.

Aref also urged the two countries to prioritize developing relations in the field of tourism.

Meanwhile, Rasulzoda stressed Tajikistan’s interest in expanding cooperation with Iran.

He called for developing cooperation in technical engineering services, pharmaceutical, technology, agriculture, energy, transportation, tourism and the use of Chabahar and Bandar Abbas ports.

The Tajik government attaches importance to implementing the long-term commercial program by 2030 and the implementation of the two countries' roadmaps, he stated.

