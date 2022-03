The FTVB announced that the International Volleyball Federation FIVB, called the 11-time African champion to replace Russia which was expelled from the competition due to starting a military operation in Ukraine.

Led by Italian expert Antonio Giacobbe, they take 11th place at Tokyo Olympics 2020, and now they are at 14th place in FIVB Ranking with 189 points, behind 13th Cuba with 210 points, but not considered for the competition.

ZZ/