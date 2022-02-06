Iran chosen to host 2022 Asian Men's Club Volleyball C’ship

The competition will most likely take place in Urmia, northwest of Iran from May 15 to 2 with the participation of 11 teams.

Iran Super League champions Foolad Sirjan and a team from the host city will represent Iran in the competition.

Iran has previously hosted the competition three times in 2002, 2004 and 2013.

The Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship, previously the AVC Cup Men's Club Tournament (between 1999–2002), is an annual continental club volleyball competition organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC), the sport's continental governing body. The competition was first contested in 1999 in China. It was not held in 2003 and 2020 due to the 2002–2004 SARS outbreak and COVID-19 pandemic respectively.

The winners of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.

Paykan Tehran holds the record for most victories, winning the competition seven times. Teams from Iran have won the tournament 15 times out of 21 editions.

KI/TT