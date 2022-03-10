  1. Iran
Mar 10, 2022, 1:00 PM

Pres. Raeisi:

Iran in need of sublime guidelines of Imam Khomeini (RA)

Iran in need of sublime guidelines of Imam Khomeini (RA)

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Emphasizing salient characteristics, thought and conduct of Imam Khomeini (RA), Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said that, today, country is in dire need of recommendations and enlightenment that Imam Khomeini offered.

Speaking in the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA), President Raeisi and Vice Chairman of Assembly of Experts along with members of the Assembly renewed their allegiance with the causes of founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) on Thursday.

Raeisi pointed to the salient characteristics, thought and conduct of the late Imam Khomeini, adding that the country is in need of an enlightening and emanciaption way that  Late Imam Khomeini (RA) showed. He added that the principles and teachings of the late Imam Khomeini will guarantee success and dignity of Islamic Iran.

Upon their arrival, members of Assembly of Experts were welcomed by trusteeship of Imam Khomeini (RA) Mausoleum Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Hassan Khomeini.

MA/FNA14001219000104

  

News Code 184720
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184720/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News