Iran in need of sublime guidelines of Imam Khomeini (RA)

Speaking in the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA), President Raeisi and Vice Chairman of Assembly of Experts along with members of the Assembly renewed their allegiance with the causes of founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) on Thursday.

Raeisi pointed to the salient characteristics, thought and conduct of the late Imam Khomeini, adding that the country is in need of an enlightening and emanciaption way that Late Imam Khomeini (RA) showed. He added that the principles and teachings of the late Imam Khomeini will guarantee success and dignity of Islamic Iran.

Upon their arrival, members of Assembly of Experts were welcomed by trusteeship of Imam Khomeini (RA) Mausoleum Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Hassan Khomeini.

