Iran very serious in confronting hostility of enemies: Leader

Addressing a group of people from Sistan and Baluchestan, and South Khorasan provinces on Monday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the world is on the verge of an evolution.

This transformation includes several issues, including the weakening of the world's arrogant powers, he said, adding that arrogant powers such as the US and some European countries have weakened and will become weaker.

The emergence of new regional and global powers is another part of this global transformation, he added.

The Leader went on to say that based on the received information, the American government has created a group, the mission of which is to create a crisis in countries, including Iran.

The American government has found out that there are several sensitive issues in Iran that can be turned into crises through provocation, Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted, referring to the diversity of ethnic groups, religions, and the issue of gender and women.

According to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, such dreams will never come true.

"The enemies are serious in their enmity and plotting, and we are also very serious in confronting them," the Leader noted.

This item is being updated...

RHM/FNA14020620000225