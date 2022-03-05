Iran welcomes expansion of future coop. with IAEA: VP

Speaking in his meeting with the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi in Tehran on Saturday, Mohammad Mokhber emphasized the need for expansion of cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in line with peaceful development of nuclear program.

The vice-president said that Tehran welcomes the expansion of future cooperation with IAEA for peaceful use of nuclear knowledge and knowhow.

Emphasizing the need for an impartial IAEA approach in the field of activities of countries regarding nuclear energy, including regarding nuclear program of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mokhber added, “The international community expects IAEA to follow up countries’ nuclear programs with a specialized and expert approach.”

Referring to Iranian Leader's fatwa banning the production and use of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear arms, he stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought to build nuclear weapons and that the IAEA has not encountered an indication of the non-peaceful aspect of Iran nuclear program in recent years.

Iran’s First Vice President also stressed the need to expand cooperation between Iran and IAEA for peaceful development of nuclear program and continued, “The main basis for establishment of the International Atomic Energy Agency is to help develop and promote peaceful nuclear knowledge throughout the world and Tehran welcomes expansion of future cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency for peaceful use of nuclear knowledge.”

IAEA Director-General, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Tehran, finalization of agreements and fulfillment of constructive negotiations between Iran and IAEA and emphasized, “We hope that in future visits to Tehran, ideas of cooperation for peaceful development of nuclear program and promotion of this knowledge in Iran will be operationalized.”

Emphasizing that all countries of the world, including Iran, have the right to use nuclear science for health, industrial and energy purposes, Rafael Grossi stated that commitment and cooperation between Iran and IAEA will be in favor of people of Iran and the world.

