Iran, China FMs discuss ties, Vienna talks, regional issues

Iranian foreign minister said in the telephone conversation on Wednesday afternoon pointed to the progress made in the Vienna talks and stressed the importance of some remaining issues and the need to protect the Iranian national interests, including in the economic field.

Amir-Abdollahian further said that Tehran has so far offered many initiatives to resolve issues, adding now reaching an agreement requires a political decision and a realistic view on the part of the Western parties.

He expressed satisfaction with the close cooperation between Iran and China, describing the continuation of close cooperation and cooperation between Iran and China in Vienna, as well as the cooperation between the capitals of the two countries.

Elsewhere in the telephone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian addressed the relations between the two countries on various issues and while conveying president Raeisi's greeting to his counterpart Xi Jinping, he stated that the President of Iran has issued appropriate instructions regarding the technical negotiations related to the implementation of the 25-year comprehensive plan. He added that now it is necessary to act seriously and quickly in order to implement the comprehensive cooperation program.

The Chinese Foreign Minister, for his part, pointed to the comprehensive cooperation plan signed between the two countries and stressed the need for dialogue and consultation between the representatives of Iran and China to pursue the important program.

Wang Yi pointed out the close relationship between the two sides in the Vienna talks and said that through the coordination and joint efforts, many achievements have been made so far.

Further on Vienna negotiations, the Chinese Foreign Minister stressed the importance of the remaining issues and stated that China understands and supports the reasonable demands of the Iranian side.

He expressed hope that by maintaining the current trend and the interaction of the negotiating parties, an agreement could be reached in Vienna.

The issue of developments in Ukraine and the expression of hope for the successful holding of the third Summit of Afghanistan's neighbors in Beijing were other issues discussed in the conversation between the two foreign ministers.

