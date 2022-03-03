West seems to have accepted Iran's terms for agreement

"There are now even stronger indications that the Ukrainian crisis has forced West to retreat in Vienna talks as several EU states have started demanding sanctioned for crude even before end of talks," Mostafa Khshcheshem, one of the advisors to Iranian negotiating teams in Vienna wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

The Iranian political analyst added that even one Western country "has even asked Iran to provide insurance coverage for cargos to bypass sanctions."

"A milestone now seems in horizon for this weekend," he had also tweeted last night.

The eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions resumed in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday, Feb. 8 after an 11-day break for consultations with their capitals. It has proven the lengthiest round of the talks so far.

Iran has insisted that an agreement is within reach if the Western parties make their political decisions on the removal of the sanctions and the guarantees.

MP