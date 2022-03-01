Russian seeks to complete siege of Ukrainian capital

On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a large-scale military operation against Ukraine in response to the NATO provocations and the Kyiv bid to join the western military alliance despite Russia's earlier warning.

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations met on Monday for ceasefire talks in Belarus but the only result was announcing further talks in an uncertain future. The conflict did not stop while the ceasefire talks were underway yesterday.

Here is the latest news on Russia's operation in Ukraine on Tuesday:

Ukrainian politicians & military targeted in hacking campaign: Facebook

Meta Platforms have announced a group of threat actors targeted public figures in Ukraine, including military officials, journalists and politicians Monday. (Reuters)

Over the past 48 hours, Meta removed around 40 fake accounts, groups and pages from Facebook operating from Ukraine and Russia targeting people in UA.

Meta has accused a group named Ghostwriter of being behind the hacking efforts.

Chine hopes Ukrain-Russia ceasefire talks continue:

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin has expressed hope that Russia and Ukraine will keep on talking.

Over 70 Ukrainian troops killed in military base shelling: governor

More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Monday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook, according to Reuters.

40-mile-long Russian military convoy heading toward Kyiv

New satellite images show a large military convoy north of Kyiv, Ukraine extends for almost 40 miles.

It is considerably longer than 17 miles as initially reported this morning by Maxar Technologies.

Based on additional imagery collected, the Russian military convoy stretches from near Antonov airport in the south to the northern end of the convoy near Prybirsk.

UN General Assembly holds session over Ukraine invasion Monday

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly began meeting on the crisis in Ukraine on Monday ahead of a vote this week to isolate Russia by deploring its attack on Ukraine and demanding Russian troops stop fighting and withdraw.

The General Assembly will vote this week on a draft resolution similar to a text vetoed by Russia in the 15-member Security Council on Friday. No country has a veto in the General Assembly and Western diplomats expect the resolution, which needs two-thirds support, to be adopted.

