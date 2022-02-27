Iran ready to play key role to help return peace to Ukraine

Speaking in a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, President Raeisi reiterated that Iran is ready to play a role for helping return of peace to Ukraine.

Based on the basic principles of its foreign policy, Islamic Republic of Iran opposes domination and hegemony and supports right to self-determination of all nations, he emphasized.

While understanding security concerns over decades of NATO expansionist policy, Iran emphasizes preservation of territorial integrity and national sovereignty of all countries in the world, he said, adding, “We firmly believe that diplomacy and sincere adherence to international obligations by all parties is the only way for being out of the current situation.”

Protecting lives and property of citizens and civilians as well as observing international and humanitarian laws must be taken into serious consideration by all parties, Raeisi underscored.

Following the previous orders, it is necessary that Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other responsible organizations must make their utmost effort in protecting safety of Iranian citizens especially Iranian students studying in Ukraine, he continued.

MA/IRN84665460