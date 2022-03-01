All means to be used for safe Iranians' return from Ukraine

The second virtual meeting, chaired by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, was attended by the foreign ministry officials, Iranian ambassadors to Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Hungary, Romania, Austria, Turkey, Poland, and Iran's consul-general in Istanbul.

Amir-Abdollahian in the virtual meeting reviewed the latest actions done to transfer Iranians out of Ukraine, and listened to the reports by the ambassadors, and emphasized the need for stronger pursuing of the Iranian embassies to make sure about the security and health of the Iranians residing and studying in Ukraine.

The foreign minister emphasized that all possible options must be examined to assist the contributing embassies in this national move, including round-the-clock response centers at the embassies of the Islamic Republic of Iran dealing with the issue.

He stressed that no request made by any Iranian citizen should remain unanswered under any condition.

In the video conference, the deputy FMs, ambassadors and diplomats presented reports on the latest status of the remaining Iranians in Ukraine, the facilities provided for their safe exit towards Iran, including the special Tehran-Warsaw flight tonight, heeding the problems of the Iranian students, including their temporary exemption from military service, and continuation of their studies at Iranian universities.

Also the situation of Iranian diplomats and their families in Ukraine was discussed.

