Chinese embassy in Russia says US is 'real threat' to world

"Never forget, who's the real threat to the world," the diplomatic mission said on Twitter, attaching a list of countries bombed by the United States after World War II, TASS reported.

The list includes over 20 countries, which represent roughly one-third of the global population.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbas republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Its objectives are demilitarization and denazification of the country.

After the announcement, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and some other countries announced they were imposing sanctions on Russian officials and individuals.

RHM/PR