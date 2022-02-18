Total vaccine jabs in Iran hit 138.8 mn

Iranian Health Ministry announced that 61,949,008 Iranians have received the first dose, 54,998,930 people the second dose and 21,945,173 people the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or the booster.

During the 24 hours, 206,705 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country.

Since Thursday, 19,317 new cases were detected in the country which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 6,913,427.

In the past 24 hours, 187 patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll to 134,607.

The Health Ministry also announced 6,427,388 have been recovered from the disease.

ZZ/