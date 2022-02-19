Iran among top 10 in battle against Covid-19: Minister

Speaking to reporters on Saturday on a visit to a hospital in Tehran, health minister Bahram Einollahi hailed Iran's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The health minister said that 12% of hospital beds and 23% of special beds in the country's hospitals are allocated to the patients with the Covid-19 as the country is going through the sixth wave of the pandemic.

Einollahi said that the World Health Organization hailed Iran's experience in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, saying, "In the region, we can say that we are the first and in the world, the rankings are constantly changing, but Iran is among the top ten countries."

"One of our most important achievements is that fortunately, we have been able to produce the vaccine domestically," he also noted, adding that "Currently, there are 6 vaccine manufacturers and we are able to produce different types of vaccines in the country. As compared to the world and even developed countries, the statistics of vaccination in Iran show that many countries have not yet reached our level of vaccination. "

"So far, 91% of people have received the first dose, 81% the second dose and 32% the third dose," the health minister further noted.

KI/TSNM2667128