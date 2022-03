At the end of his mission in France, the Iranian Ambassador Bahram Ghasemi issued a farewell message to Iranian citizens in the European country.

In the message, the ongoing envoy wished Iranians health and success ahead of the Nowruz celebrations and the new Iranian year.

The Iranian envoy to Paris had started his mission and presented a copy of his credentials to French officials in March 2018.

