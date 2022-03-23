  1. Politics
Unilateralism a serious threat to United Nations: Official

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – A member of Iran Inter-Parliamentary Group said that unilateralism is a serious threat to the United Nations in international arena.

Speaking at 144th Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Wednesday at a meeting of UN Inter-Parliamentary Committee, Mohsen Fat’hi said, "Despite the role Iran considers for the United Nations in maintaining peace, stability and development in the world, people of world are witnessing unilateralism in this organization which is a serious threat to the global peace and security.”

National Assemblies that symbolize democracy have undertaken an important duty in maintaining multilateralism and countering unilateralism, he emphasized.

Fat’hi then pointed to some UN programs with regards to the national development of countries and stressed the need to strengthen multilateralism in international processes in order to realize development goals of countries.

